Residents seek action against encroachments along Race Course pathway in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The popular Race Course walking track in Coimbatore, long regarded as a vital urban lung space and fitness hub, is facing growing criticism from residents and regular visitors due to the rapid rise of illegal stalls and encroachments along its pathways.

Activists, fitness enthusiasts, and daily walkers have expressed frustration over the increasing number of temporary shops and eateries being set up directly on the walking track and even on benches meant for public resting. What was once a peaceful stretch for exercise and relaxation has, in recent weeks, begun to resemble a crowded marketplace, especially during weekends when footfall is high.

"We come here every evening for a calm walk, but now we have to navigate through stalls and crowds. It's becoming impossible to maintain a proper walking rhythm," said S Ramesh Kumar, a regular walker.

Another resident, Meena Krishnan, voiced concern over the misuse of public seating. "The benches are meant for people to rest, especially senior citizens. But now vendors are occupying them and even asking people not to sit," she said.