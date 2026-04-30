Residents seek action against encroachments along Race Course pathway in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The popular Race Course walking track in Coimbatore, long regarded as a vital urban lung space and fitness hub, is facing growing criticism from residents and regular visitors due to the rapid rise of illegal stalls and encroachments along its pathways.
Activists, fitness enthusiasts, and daily walkers have expressed frustration over the increasing number of temporary shops and eateries being set up directly on the walking track and even on benches meant for public resting. What was once a peaceful stretch for exercise and relaxation has, in recent weeks, begun to resemble a crowded marketplace, especially during weekends when footfall is high.
"We come here every evening for a calm walk, but now we have to navigate through stalls and crowds. It's becoming impossible to maintain a proper walking rhythm," said S Ramesh Kumar, a regular walker.
Another resident, Meena Krishnan, voiced concern over the misuse of public seating. "The benches are meant for people to rest, especially senior citizens. But now vendors are occupying them and even asking people not to sit," she said.
Apart from inconvenience, some citizens have raised concerns about hygiene and safety, pointing out that the unregulated food stalls may not be following proper sanitation standards. Social activists argue that the unchecked growth of such encroachments reflects a lack of consistent enforcement by authorities.
"The Race Course is not just a recreational space, it's an essential public asset for health and well-being. Allowing commercial activity to take over sets a dangerous precedent. There needs to be regular monitoring. Clearing the stalls once is not enough if they return the next day," said R Varun, a fitness enthusiast.
Residents have appealed to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to intervene and restore order.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran acknowledged the issue and said, "We have received some complaints over encroachments. We shall remove them immediately in the next few days. We will also conduct an inspection during the weekends and ensure these shops are not being set up at the same spot once again. No permission has been given to anyone to set up stalls at the Race Course, and no permission will be given in future either. Regulating the temporary stalls is not on the cards as the Race Course area is off limits for such commercial activities."