Senthil Balaji rejects charge, says 7 bids issued from 1987 followed same procedure

COIMBATORE: There has been no misappropriation in the procurement and installation of transformers by the Tangedco, said former minister and DMK West Zone in charge V Senthil Balaji.

Addressing media persons in Coimbatore shortly after the Madras High Court ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI, he stated that Tangedco had followed the same established tender practices in the seven tenders that have been followed since 1987.

He cited historical precedents, pointing to a 1987 tender in which 23 bidders quoted the same rate for the second-lowest bid and 18 bidders for the third-lowest bid.

“Similarly, in 2011-12, out of 29 participants, 17 bidders quoted identical rates for the third-lowest bid,” he said. He listed several instances between 1987 and 2020 where multiple bidders had quoted the same prices.

He emphasised that it was a common practice for multiple bidders to quote identical prices in such tenders. He said that when more than one bidder quotes the same lowest rate, the work orders are typically split among them. “There is absolutely no scope for misappropriation or loss to the government, as every tender undergoes three levels of administrative scrutiny in Tangedco,” he added.

He alleged that the case filed against him was with clear political motives. When asked if he felt he was being targeted, he replied, “Since neither I nor the DMK can be defeated politically due to strong support from the people, some vested interests are filing false cases and spreading misleading narratives through the media.”

He said he would consult with his legal team and decide on the next course of action, including whether to challenge the Madras High Court’s order.