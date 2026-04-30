Special trains, 1,613 additional buses to handle Pournami festival rush in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: With around 25 lakh devotees expected to take part in this year’s Chithra Pournami girivalam in Tiruvannamalai, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains in the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai and Katpadi-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram sections for three days from April 30.
According to the railway, the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved special trains will depart from Villupuram at 10 am and 9.15 pm on April 30, May 1 and May 2, and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am and 10.45 pm respectively the same day. In the return direction, the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved special trains will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.15 pm on the said days and arrive in Villupuram at 1.45 pm.
Additionally, the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved MEMU special trains will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 2 am on May 1, 2 and 3, reaching Villupuram at 4 am.
The Villupuram-Katpadi unreserved MEMU special will leave Villupuram at 10.40 pm between April 30 and May 2, arriving at Katpadi at 1.50 am the next day. In the return direction, the Katpadi-Villupuram MEMU special trains will depart from Katpadi at 2.05 am on May 1, 2 and 3, reaching Villupuram at 5 am.
The transport department has also announced the operation of 1,613 special buses from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai during the same period. Overall, a total of 11,823 buses, including regular services, will operate from Chennai and various parts of the state to Tiruvannamalai, according to an official statement.
A total of 548 special buses will be operated from KCBT, Kilambakkam, to Tiruvannamalai on April 30, 565 on May 1, and 35 on May 2. From the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT), 186 buses will run to Tiruvannamalai on April 30, and 174 on May 1.
Further, 105 special buses will be operated from Adyar to Tiruvannanmalai between April 30 and May 1.Additionally, 40 air-conditioned SETC buses will be operated from KCBT to Tiruvannamalai on May 1. SETC services will also run to Tiruvannamalai, the statement added.