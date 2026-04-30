Special trains, 1,613 additional buses to handle Pournami festival rush in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: With around 25 lakh devotees expected to take part in this year’s Chithra Pournami girivalam in Tiruvannamalai, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains in the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai and Katpadi-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram sections for three days from April 30.

According to the railway, the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved special trains will depart from Villupuram at 10 am and 9.15 pm on April 30, May 1 and May 2, and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am and 10.45 pm respectively the same day. In the return direction, the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved special trains will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.15 pm on the said days and arrive in Villupuram at 1.45 pm.

Additionally, the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved MEMU special trains will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 2 am on May 1, 2 and 3, reaching Villupuram at 4 am.