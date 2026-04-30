Summer effect: Power demand in Tiruchy peaks at 600 MW

TIRUCHY: Keeping in pace with the rise in mercury, power demand in Tiruchy district has surged by nearly 26%, rising from around 475 MW on April 1 to nearly 600 MW in the recent days. This has been putting pressure on the distribution network.

According to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), daily demand has consistently remained above 570 MW over the past 10 days, touching 599.67 MW on April 27-the highest recorded so far this year and also among peak levels in the last three years.

“There has been a steady rise in domestic consumption, particularly due to the growing use of air conditioners. Even in rural areas, the number of households with two ACs has increased,” a senior TNPDCL official said.

To manage the rising load, TNPDCL has been strengthening its distribution infrastructure and balancing supply by diverting power from rural feeders during peak hours. However, officials said this strategy is becoming tough as rural consumption too has risen consistently, limiting the scope for load adjustment.