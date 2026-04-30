Tamil Nadu plans to make 4.3 lakh literate this year

CHENNAI: The school education department has planned to implement the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) for 2026-27 to educate over 4 lakh non-literate adults and make Tamil Nadu a fully literate state. The programme will focus on adults aged 15 years and above who lack basic reading, writing and numeracy skills.

It will be carried out through learners’ literacy centres to be set up in schools and community spaces, with support from over 17,000 volunteers roped in through schools and NGOs. As part of the process, surveys will be conducted across the state to identify beneficiaries.

Officials have been directed to use existing database, including school-level census records, family data maintained by primary health centres and anganwadis, and MGNREGA registers, in coordination with headmasters of government and government-aided schools as well as block development offices.

In addition, school and college students, school management committees, self-help groups and NGOs may be engaged to identify non-literate persons in their neighbourhoods. The programme is scheduled to begin in June, with exams to be held in second week of October.

Officials said the curriculum will cover foundational literacy, numeracy and life skills, with emphasis on functional knowledge relevant to daily life. District collectors will oversee implementation through the District Literacy Mission authorities to ensure coordination among local bodies and education officials.