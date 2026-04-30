Tamil Nadu’s power demand hits fresh peak amid rising mercury level

CHENNAI: As temperatures continue to soar across the state, Tamil Nadu’s power demand touched a new all-time high of 21,211 MW on Tuesday. This surpassed the previous record of 21,117 MW registered just a day earlier on Monday.

Power consumption also reached a fresh peak of 470.674 million units (MU) on April 28, exceeding the earlier high of 466.196 MU recorded on April 22 this year.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) said the steady rise in temperature has significantly pushed up electricity usage, especially for cooling needs.

The utility expects demand to rise further and may touch 22,000 MW in the first week of May if the weather conditions persist.