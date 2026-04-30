Tension in Kasitharmam village near Tenkasi after sickle attack on SC youth

TENKASI: Tension gripped Kasitharmam near Tenkasi as members of a Scheduled Caste and a dominant caste pelted each other with stones on Wednesday after a SC youth was attacked with a sickle in a revenge act. The police intensified security in the village to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police identified the injured youth as M Vignesh (21), a resident of Kasitharmam.

According to sources, Vignesh was arrested by the Achanpudur police a month ago for allegedly attacking Muthupandi (60), a dominant caste man from the village. He secured bail and had come out of prison.

Muthupandi who was waiting to retaliate, spotted Vignesh in a tea shop in the locality and attacked him with a sickle. In this, he suffered injuries to the ear and neck.

Vignesh’s mother Madaththi tried to intervene and save her son, but she also sustained injuries, sources said.

Local residents sent the two to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi for treatment.

As news spread, Scheduled Caste (SC) residents staged a protest blocking the Shengottai - Kadayanallur road condemning the attack.

Triggered by the situation, people from both the SC and dominant communities engaged in stone-pelting.

District Superintendent of Police A Myilvaganan inspected the spot and strengthened security in the village following the violence.