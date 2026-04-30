Thousands take part in widowhood ritual held during Koovagam festival in Kallakurichi district

KALLAKURICHI: Thousands of transgender persons took part in the concluding day of the Koothandavar temple chariot festival near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday.

Devotees turned out in large numbers, chanting slogans as they pulled the temple chariot through the streets. According to belief, the day marks the death of Lord Aravan in battle.

Transwomen, who had symbolically tied the thali the previous day, observed widowhood rituals by removing the sacred thread and mourning his death. Many were seen clad in white saris, signifying widowhood.

The annual festival, which commenced on April 14 with the traditional Saagai Vaarthal ritual, featured daily special decorations and religious observances.

One of the key events, the ceremonial opening of the deity’s eyes, was held on Tuesday evening, drawing thousands of transgender devotees and pilgrims who also participated in the symbolic tying of the thali.

As part of the chariot procession, different parts of the deity were brought from surrounding villages in keeping with long-standing customs. The head was brought from Koovagam; the hands, legs, flag and horse from Natham; the chest and shoulders from Karimedu; the umbrella from Sivalingakulam; and the chariot axle from Thotti villages.

Participants from several districts and other states attended the event, adding to its spiritual significance.