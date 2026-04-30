Tiger cub dies of suspected starvation in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A four-month-old tiger cub rescued by Nilgiris forest division staff from Sholada village died on Wednesday while under veterinary care. Preliminary findings suggest starvation as the likely cause of death.

The cub, believed to have been abandoned by its mother, was found in a weak condition when rescued on Monday. Veterinarians administered milk and medication in an effort to revive it, but the cub did not respond to treatment.

A postmortem was conducted as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. Initial findings point to starvation as the probable cause of death. However, officials said the exact cause would be confirmed after laboratory analysis at the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).

“The cub was extremely weak and had likely been without its mother’s milk for a considerable period. There is also a possibility that the mother rejected the cub due to poor health,” a forest official said.

The sibling of the deceased cub, rescued on Tuesday, has been shifted to Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, where advanced care is available. Officials said footage from eight camera traps near Sholada village would be analysed to track the movement of the mother tiger.

Dead tiger in dry well

Nilgiris: An eight-year-old male tiger was found dead along with a wild boar in a dry well at Barwood near the O Valley forest range on Wednesday. The tiger is suspected to have fallen into the 10-ft-deep well while chasing the wild boar. Gudalur DFO P Devaraj told TNIE that the animal may have died from injuries sustained during the fall, possibly 15 days ago. Skin samples were sent for toxicology analysis to rule out poisoning.