10L households in TN submit Census details, field operations from today

CHENNAI: More than 10 lakh households in the state submitted their details online over the past 15 days through the digital self-enumeration facility for Census 2027. Houselisting and housing census field operations are set to begin in the state from Saturday, and run till August 30. During this period, around 1.15 lakh enumerators and 19,000 supervisors will visit households door-to-door across 1.2 lakh houselisting blocks.

Houselisting is the first of the census’s two phases – gathering data on housing conditions, and amenities and utility access – ahead of the population enumeration phase to be carried out through a questionnaire of 33 questions.

India’s first fully digital census combines mobile technology with door-to-door enumeration for comprehensive and accurate data collection. Enumerators will use a dedicated mobile app during field visits, ensuring faster processing and greater accuracy.

Under the Census Act, 1948, all information collected is legally protected, kept strictly confidential, and used only for statistical analysis and public policy. Digital data collection and processing also comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. As the foundation of the census, the data will support planning, targeted welfare schemes, evidence-based policymaking, and long-term development at all administrative levels.

Residents who completed self-enumeration have been asked to keep their Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) ready to share with the visiting enumerator. All households, including those that did not use the self-enumeration facility, will be covered during this phase.