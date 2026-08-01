5 held for bid to smuggle 3 metal idols worth Rs 7 crore in TN

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing CID arrested five persons and seized three antique metal idols valued Rs 7 crore, while foiling an alleged idol smuggling bid near Sethiathope in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team from the Idol Wing CID’s Villupuram Range intercepted the suspects on NH-36. The accused were carrying the idols of Thirugnanasambandar, Bhudevi, and Sivagami Sundari in plastic gunny bags, police said.

The accused allegedly admitted to damaging portions of the idols to test the metal for gold content and said they were waiting to hand them over to a buyer from Kumbakonam. The suspects were identified as Rajalingam (38), Muthuraj (40), Rajavel (50), Senthilkumar (49) and Suresh (34), all from Cuddalore. Inquiry is under way to trace the temple from which the idols were allegedly stolen and, police said.