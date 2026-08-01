Advanced sugarcane research centre to be set up in Kovai

COIMBATORE: An advanced sugarcane research centre will be established at the Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 90 crore to develop high-yielding varieties, announced Harshvardhan Patil, president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. (NFCSF).

The project, aimed at strengthening the country's sugar sector, will receive funding support from the NFCSF and the Indian Sugar Mills Association.

Speaking to reporters, Patil, a former Maharashtra minister, said the sugar industry supports nearly six crore sugarcane farmers, 50 lakh mill workers and over one crore seasonal harvest labourers. It generates annual trade exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore and contributes more than Rs 16,000 crore in taxes to the government.

"Sugar mills are currently facing acute raw material shortages and reduced crushing days from the earlier 150-200 days to an average of just 100 days making year-round operations economically nonviable.