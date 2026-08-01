Advanced sugarcane research centre to be set up in Kovai

COIMBATORE: An advanced sugarcane research centre will be established at the Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 90 crore to develop high-yielding varieties, announced Harshvardhan Patil, president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. (NFCSF).
The project, aimed at strengthening the country's sugar sector, will receive funding support from the NFCSF and the Indian Sugar Mills Association.
Speaking to reporters, Patil, a former Maharashtra minister, said the sugar industry supports nearly six crore sugarcane farmers, 50 lakh mill workers and over one crore seasonal harvest labourers. It generates annual trade exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore and contributes more than Rs 16,000 crore in taxes to the government.
"Sugar mills are currently facing acute raw material shortages and reduced crushing days from the earlier 150-200 days to an average of just 100 days making year-round operations economically nonviable.
The new centre will be set up over four years in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Union Agriculture Ministry. The centre is expected to contribute around Rs 45 crore," he said.
"Its key objectives include developing high-yield and high-sugar recovery varieties, climate-resilient strains that can withstand drought, floods, salinity and extreme heat, and varieties suitable for biofuel production," he said.
He urged scientists to shorten the time required for developing new varieties and praised the Coimbatore institute for releasing popular strains such as Co 86032 and Co 0238. He noted that artificial intelligence and precision farming could cut cultivation costs by 40% and boost production by 30% while diversification into biofuel and power generation would ensure long-term sustainability.
The Sugarcane Breeding Institute Director P Govindaraj said the funding would enable the use of modern breeding technologies, including genome editing, to develop varieties resistant to diseases like pokkah boeng and climate challenges.