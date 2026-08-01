Blasting at stone quarry sparks safety concerns for villagers of Thammanur in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: They fear standing in their own fields, especially after dusk. Even their homes no longer feel safe. Villagers of Thammanur in Kancheepuram district allege that a private stone quarry operating nearby carries out blasting three to four times a week without prior warning, sending rock fragments flying into agricultural lands and houses.

The blasts, they say, shake houses, while nearly 500 trucks transporting stone from the quarry every day have worsened dust pollution and traffic congestion on village roads.

The villagers say they submitted a representation to the district administration on June 8 seeking the permanent closure of the quarry. They raised the issue again at the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday, but claim no action has been taken.

Advocate P Mathivanan, who represents the villagers, said quarry operations have made farming hazardous. “Rock fragments land in adjoining fields where farmers work and cattle graze.