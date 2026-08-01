CM Vijay hands over police medals to 630, flags off vehicles for coastal security

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday handed over President’s Police Medals (2023-2026), Union Home Minister’s Medals (2023-2024) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medals (2024-2026) to 630 personnel from the police, prisons, fire and rescue services, forensic sciences and home guards departments under various categories at an event held at Raja Rathinam Stadium in Egmore.

Vijay also flagged off 42 four-wheelers and 96 two-wheelers worth `8.27 crore for the Coastal Security Group to strengthen patrolling, surveillance and anti-smuggling operations along Tamil Nadu’s 1,076-km coastline spanning 14 coastal districts.

The event also featured demonstrations by the Dog Squad, a ceremonial police parade, a motorcycle stunt display by police personnel and cultural performances.

Director General of Police and Head of Police Force (DGP/HoPF) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal delivered the inaugural address, while Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj delivered the vote of thanks.

Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Home Secretary K Manivasan and other senior police and government officials were present at the event.