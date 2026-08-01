Farmers allege officials backing urea smuggling gang in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Farmers accused the district officials of supporting a gang involved in the smuggling of subsidised urea in Coimbatore district. The allegation was raised during the Farmers' Grievance Redressal Meeting chaired by Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar at the collectorate on Friday.

Soon after the meeting began, farmers led by Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district president S Palanisamy demanded that Coimbatore be declared a drought-hit district due to the failure of the southwest monsoon and that relief be provided. He also urged that the TVK government implement its election promise of a complete agricultural loan waiver.

In a protest against the non-waiver of crop loans, the farmers wore a black turban, raised slogans condemning the state government, and staged a walkout along with other farmers. They later sat in protest at the entrance of the collectorate, demanding a complete waiver of crop loans.

Farmers S Senthilkumar, V S Kalisami, P Kandasamy and A Karthik Krishnan pointed out that around 120 tonnes of urea had been seized on July 4 from a gang that was illegally stockpiling subsidised urea, converting it into liquid form and attempting to smuggle it to Kerala.