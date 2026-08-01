Interstate meth racket busted in TN's Ramanathapuram district, 9 held

RAMANATHAPURAM: In one of the major anti-narcotics operations in Ramanathapuram district in recent years, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted an interstate methamphetamine trafficking syndicate, seized 1.37 kg of the contraband, unearthed a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory, and arrested nine persons, including the alleged kingpin.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh said the crackdown also resulted in the seizure of large quantities of precursor chemicals and laboratory equipment used for manufacturing methamphetamine. Two more suspects are currently under interrogation.

According to police, the operation began on July 27 after the ANTF received specific intelligence about methamphetamine being sold in Ramanathapuram town. A special police team intercepted Jabeesh (25) of Chetticharvalasai near Marthandam near the municipal water tank and recovered one gram of methamphetamine from his possession.

During interrogation, Jabeesh allegedly disclosed that he had purchased the drug from Muhammed Umarul Jameen (22) and Mohammed Aslam (22). Acting on the information, police raided a house on Pallivasal Street in Karikoottam, arrested the duo and seized eight grams of methamphetamine.

The probe later led police to Shiek Muhammed (38) of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district, from whom 120 g of methamphetamine was recovered. His interrogation allegedly exposed the involvement of Habeebur Rahuman (52), Sikkandar Bathursa (53) and Jamal Moideen (60). Police subsequently arrested the trio and recovered 300 g, 100 g and 180 g of methamphetamine from Rahuman, Bathursa and Moideen, respectively.