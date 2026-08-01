Jal Shakti minister’s remark against people of Tamil Nadu: Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Electricity and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar on Friday rejected Union Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary’s recent “consent” statement in the Rajya Sabha on the Cauvery issue, saying that the latter made the statement “without properly understanding the Supreme Court judgment”.

“His remarks are against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Nirmal Kumar alleged. Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the minister said the SC had made it clear that even 0.1 tmcft of Cauvery water could not be diverted without the consent of the lower riparian states.

Choudhary had recently told the Upper House that the Supreme Court’s February 16, 2018, judgment did not specifically state that Karnataka should obtain the consent of the lower riparian states before constructing any structure across the Cauvery.

On the recent complaints over inflated electricity bills, Kumar dismissed allegations that the government had admitted billing errors in 3.70 lakh service connections. Referring to a statement made by DMK president M K Stalin, the minister said the claim was incorrect and had created unnecessary confusion among consumers.

He said the electricity board had initiated a routine reassessment of about 3.70 lakh service connections after consumers posted complaints on social media. The verification exercise is expected to be completed within a week, following which appropriate action will be taken wherever discrepancies are found. Kumar said the government would make an official announcement if CM Joseph Vijay’s visit to Karnataka is finalised.