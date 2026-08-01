Kovai blast: All 12 accused students of Arabic College

CHENNAI: A day after searching 16 locations across Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai and Hyderabad in the money laundering probe into the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said proceeds from a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate racket were allegedly used to procure bomb-making materials and finance the activities of Madras Arabic College, also known as Kovai Arabic College.

The ED alleged that all 12 accused in the bomb blast case, including suicide bomber Jamesha Mubeen and Mohammed Azarudeen, were students of Jameel Basha, promoter of Madras Arabic College.

The agency said Basha propagated extremist ideology under the guise of conducting Arabic classes. The ED also alleged that Azarudeen conducted religious classes promoting ISIS ideology and encouraged participants to further its objectives in India. Basha, the agency said, raised funds for the institution through donations and business investments from former students.