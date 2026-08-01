Man, mom booked for abetting minor's suicide near Dharmapuri in TN

DHARMAPURI: Two people have been booked under The Pocso Act and abetment of suicide over the death of a 16-year-old girl near Dharmapuri.

On Friday, the Madhikonpalayam police registered a case against K Kadiravan (26) under Pocsco Act for sexually harassing a minor. Further Kadiravan and his mother were booked under BNS 108 (1) for abetment of suicide of the minor.

According to Madhikonpalayam police, "On July 25, a 16-year-old minor attempted suicide and was admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Following first aid, the minor was transported to the Stanley Medical College Hospital. In the wee hours of Thursday, the minor revealed to the family why she attempted suicide before succumbing to treatment failure.

On Thursday evening the minors family protested outside the police station alleging foul play into the death of their teenager and raised an allegation that the minor had attempted suicide due to sexual harassment from Kadiravan.

Following an investigation, it was found that everyday when the minor departed from school after athletics practice, she was subjected to sexual harassment by Kadiravan. Despite the minor complaining to the Kadiravan's family many times, his mother ignored and scolded her.

The minor who was aggrieved by the harassment then attempted suicide and died from treatment complications in the hospital.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department's helpline 104 or Sneha suicide helpline 044-24640050)