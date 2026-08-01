Mutt land row: TN sets up six-member panel to audit documents handled by Palani sub-registrar

CHENNAI: Days after the suspension of sub-registrar Justin Manikandan in connection with the alleged illegal sale of 1.4 acres of land belonging to the Dhandapani Swamy mutt in Palani, the state registration department on Friday set up a six-member special audit committee to scrutinise every document registered by him during his tenure in the Palani registration district.

Following its set-up, the committee undertook an inspection of records at the Palani sub-registrar office and held inquiries that lasted for more than nine hours.

The audit will cover the entire period of Manikandan’s posting—from February 5, 2024, when he took charge as sub-registrar of Palani, till the date he was suspended. Officials have been directed to examine whether documents were registered in contravention of Section 22-A of Registration Act.

The special audit team comprises T Swaminathan, deputy inspector general of registration, Tirunelveli; Srinivasan, assistant inspector general of registration, Sivaganga; V Geetha, sub-registrar, Salem West; P R Khaja Muhaitheen, sub-registrar, Virudhunagar; N Mohanraj, assistant, Virudhunagar sub-registrar’s office; and L Muthukrishnan, assistant in the office of the deputy inspector general of registration, Tirunelveli. The department has given the team a three-day window to complete the exercise.

(With inputs from Dindigul)