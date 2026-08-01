Pending HC case keeps 968 inspectors of 1999 SI batch without promotion for 18 years across TN

COIMBATORE: Stalled promotions in the Tamil Nadu police department have left nearly 1,000 officers of the 1999 direct recruited batch of sub-inspectors in limbo across the state for nearly two decades.

Despite completing 27 years of service, members of the batch have secured just one promotion, to the rank of inspector, in 2008. They have remained as inspectors for the past 18 years, missing out on promotion to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posts due to legal hurdles.

The delay in promotion of these officers has also affected the elevation of officers of other batches and over 140 DSP posts are lying vacant across TN, sources said.

The frustrated inspectors, who have remained in the same rank for more than 18 years, have now urged the department to resolve the issue by presenting their position before the court.

Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said, “The department is closely following up the issue as we are also eager to promote our officers.”

According to an inspector, who requested anonymity, “Due to the department’s delay in resolving the issue, 968 inspectors continue to await promotion even though their eligibility arose six years ago. Some of them are due for retirement in the next two to three years.”