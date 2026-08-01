Plea seeks health warning boards at Tasmac shops

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to file reply to a PIL seeking directions to the authorities concerned to install signboards in front of Tasmac outlets warning the consumers of the health risks of consuming alcohol.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday issued notice to the respondents, including the health secretary and the Tasmac, asking them to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.

The petition was filed by Dr K Gowrishankar of Panruti in Cuddalore district, a qualified medical practitioner. He said he had conducted a medical camp for liver for 110 persons and found 37.27% of the participants had fatty liver, about 50% showed liver fibrosis and 1.8% had already progressed to liver cirrhosis.

He noted 57 of the 110 participants disclosed regular alcohol consumption and they were found to have severe liver problems but they were unaware of the progressive health risks. He sought the court to order the respondents to ensure installation of the warning signboards and pictorial warning inscribed on the liquor bottle as done on tobacco products.