Rs 638 crore bypass proposed to ease Tiruvannamalai tailbacks

CHENNAI: To ease traffic congestion in Tiruvannamalai, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed the construction of a 22.71 km bypass road around the temple town.
The project involves developing a four-lane access-controlled highway with a 60-metre right-of-way and will be executed by the National Highways wing of the state government. The project will be taken up at a cost of Rs 638.38 crore.
The proposed highway is expected to cut travel time for vehicles travelling from Polur and Cheyyar towards Chengam and Salem by around 30 minutes. The project will also enhance connectivity to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, providing easier access to healthcare services for residents from Thandrampattu and nearby villages.
The highway will begin at Velanandal village (Government hospital) on the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai NH and terminate at Enthal village near (Vettavalam bypass) on the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram NH after passing through Chengam – Tiruvannamalai NH. The bypass is expected to divert traffic away from the town, reducing vehicle movement within Tiruvannamalai by approximately 13.5 km.
Of the total project length of 22.71 km, about 13 km will be developed as a new greenfield alignment, while the remaining stretch of nearly 10 km of the existing Tiruvannamalai-Chengam national highway will be widened into a four-lane carriageway.
The MoRTH has already invited tenders for the project, which is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Tiruvannamalai town.
According to residents, government buses and vehicles arriving from Arani, Cheyyar, Polur, and Kancheepuram (Bus No: 438) and heading towards Chengam, Salem, Uthangarai, and other destinations are currently forced to pass through Tiruvannamalai town to access the Tiruvannamalai-Chengam section of NH 179 B. This requires them to travel through heavily congested urban stretches for nearly 13 km additionally.
The project includes the construction of six minor bridges, three flyovers, four vehicular underpasses, five light-vehicle underpasses, one road-over-bridge, and 63 culverts.
“The proposed greenfield four-lane national highway will provide a direct connection between the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai NH 38 near the Government Medical College Hospital and Chengam Road. As a result, residents of Chengam, Thanipadi, Thandarampattu and surrounding areas, who currently have to take
a 25-km detour to reach the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, will be able to access the facility directly by travelling just 10 km,” said R Subakrishna, a resident of Tiruvannamalai.
As part of the development, around 4,506 trees are proposed to be felled. To compensate for the loss, the contractor will undertake compensatory afforestation by planting at least 10 times the number of trees removed, amounting to a minimum of 45,060 saplings.
An official from the National Highways department said the tendering process has already commenced and that land acquisition for the project will begin shortly.