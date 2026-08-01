Rs 638 crore bypass proposed to ease Tiruvannamalai tailbacks

CHENNAI: To ease traffic congestion in Tiruvannamalai, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed the construction of a 22.71 km bypass road around the temple town.

The project involves developing a four-lane access-controlled highway with a 60-metre right-of-way and will be executed by the National Highways wing of the state government. The project will be taken up at a cost of Rs 638.38 crore.

The proposed highway is expected to cut travel time for vehicles travelling from Polur and Cheyyar towards Chengam and Salem by around 30 minutes. The project will also enhance connectivity to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital, providing easier access to healthcare services for residents from Thandrampattu and nearby villages.

The highway will begin at Velanandal village (Government hospital) on the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai NH and terminate at Enthal village near (Vettavalam bypass) on the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram NH after passing through Chengam – Tiruvannamalai NH. The bypass is expected to divert traffic away from the town, reducing vehicle movement within Tiruvannamalai by approximately 13.5 km.

Of the total project length of 22.71 km, about 13 km will be developed as a new greenfield alignment, while the remaining stretch of nearly 10 km of the existing Tiruvannamalai-Chengam national highway will be widened into a four-lane carriageway.

The MoRTH has already invited tenders for the project, which is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Tiruvannamalai town.