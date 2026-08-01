Special cell to fast-track applications for industrial buildings in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to clear the building permission applications received for the construction of industrial buildings, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning that regulates development in Tamil Nadu, except Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), has constituted an industrial cell.

The move comes at a time when several reports claiming proposed new industrial projects are moving out of Tamil Nadu to other states, including Andhra Pradesh.

As per an order issued by the Commissioner of Town and Country Planning, Kiran Gurrala, on July 30, the newly formed cell will scrutinise all industrial building applications comprising built-up areas greater than 40,000 sqft and less than 2 lakh sqft.

The special cell, headed by A Sivaprakasam, joint director of DTCP, will function in the headquarters of the planning authority, and will comprise five other officials of various ranks.

Sources said the initiative has been taken to cut the time period in approving the industrial buildings and to create a conducive environment to the industries that are investing in the state.

“Usually, the planning authority can take 30 to 45 days to process and scrutinise the planning permission applications for industrial buildings. Now, the special cell has been formed to reduce the time to 15 days. Also, most of the industrial buildings have a built-up area of more than 40,000 sqft,” the source added.