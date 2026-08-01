Tamil Nadu: After complaints of attempt to misuse public funds, village secretary returns Rs 70k

TIRUPPUR: Following complaints from the public regarding an attempt to use government funds to allegedly erect a electricity pole for a private factory near Avinashi in Tiruppur district, a village secretary has returned the money to the general fund account and disciplinary action has been taken against an assistant engineer of TNEB regarding this matter.

A private coir factory is being constructed in Naduvacheri village, within the Avinashi Panchayat Union. It is alleged that the building approval for the factory has not yet been granted due to opposition from villagers.

Recently, complaints arose among social activists and the public that a electricity pole was being erected for that factory using government funds in violation of norms.

A Saravanan, a social activist, lodged a complaint on July 6, 2026 with the district collector, seeking action against the panchayat secretary and the Assistant Engineer of TNEB regarding this matter.

Following this, Collector Manish Narnaware ordered an inquiry into the matter. Against this backdrop, K Sathish Kumar, assistant director (village panchayats/audit), conducted an inquiry into this matter and submitted a report to the collector, dated July 28.

"The inquiry has revealed that the panchayat administration paid Rs 70,455 to the AE (Avinashi East) of TNEB only to install streetlights on four existing electric poles in Kuppandampalayam village panchayat's border. However, instead of that, TNEB had mistakenly installed new poles at the Naduvacheri panchayat's border."