Tamil Nadu: Copyright on centre-state panel’s English report scrapped

CHENNAI: The TVK-led state government has thrown open the English version of Part-I of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations report to the public, cancelling the exclusive copyright that the previous DMK-led government had earlier granted to a private publisher for the English edition.

The English version of the report can now be downloaded from the committee’s official website (hlcusr.tn.gov.in).

According to the Government Order (GO) issued on Thursday, Secretary to Government E Sundaravalli directed the high-level committee to host the English version of the report on the website “immediately to ensure transparency”, as this would bring it on a par with the Tamil version, which was made freely accessible earlier on the same website.

The Tamil version of Part-I of the report had already been opened up for free reproduction by any publisher under an earlier order on February 16, 2026, to ensure wider circulation. The English version, however, remained under an exclusive copyright arrangement with a private publisher, restricting open access.

Sources privy to the developments told TNIE that the copyrights for the English version were given to Bloomsbury publications to take the recommendations of the report to the community at large.