TASMAC supervisors fail to work full hours, leave for personal work

COIMBATORE: The Tasmac administration issued strict instructions that all employees, including supervisors, must be present at their respective shops throughout working hours.

Despite strict instructions by the Tasmac administration to remain at shops during working hours, supervisors in most outlets are found to be in clear violation of this order. They allegedly fail to stay at the workplace for the full duration of their duty. Instead, they make brief visits during working hours, check thepremises hastily, and leave soon after.

This pattern of short, irregular appearances has become common practice across several outlets, leaving the shops without continuous supervisory oversight for large parts of the day without an effective system to monitor or record the actual presence of supervisors on a real-time basis.

Under each supervisor, a shop is staffed with four to five salesmen, depending on sales volume. Supervisors usually report to the shop around 12 noon to mark their attendance before leaving to the bank to deposit previous day's collection into the Tasmac account.

Most supervisors do not return after this task and only reappear late in the evening or near closing time. As a result, day-to-day sales operations are largely handled by the salesmen alone.