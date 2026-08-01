TN government sanctions Rs 340 crore to improve water supply amid weak monsoon

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday sanctioned Rs 340 crore towards improving potable water supply and taking up other essential works in districts affected by the poor southwest monsoon. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat on Friday.

At the meeting reviewing the southwest monsoon, water supply, reservoir storage, and the progress of kuruvai cultivation across the state, the government allocated Rs 330 crore to the municipal administration and the rural departments. Another Rs 10 crore was allocated to the animal husbandry and fisheries departments to meet the needs of livestock during the dry days.

According to a release, officials informed the CM that rainfall from June 1 to July 31 has been below normal in Tamil Nadu. Rainfall was 19% to 59% below normal in 20 districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Salem and Thoothukudi. Chengalpattu and Ramanathapuram recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 60%.

To prevent drinking water shortage, the CM directed officials to strengthen water sources. The works include cleaning existing borewells, drilling new borewells, repairing intake wells and pumping stations, replacing damaged pipelines, pumps, transformers and electrical equipment, and supplying drinking water through tanker lorries wherever needed.

The CM also reviewed the implementation of the kuruvai package scheme. He directed the agriculture department to complete distribution by August 15. Further, he instructed IAS officers assigned as monitoring officers to visit their districts regularly. Collectors were also told to hold weekly review meetings to ensure uninterrupted water supply and speedy implementation of essential works.