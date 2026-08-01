TN school education minister defends weekly chicken biryani proposal for govt schools

A proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week in midday meals in government schools is under serious consideration, and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will take a final call on the matter, said Tamil Nadu Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu has a long-standing legacy of pioneering school nutrition programmes.

Clarifying the government's stand on the matter, Rajmohan told reporters in Erode that he submitted a request to the Chief Minister to consider serving chicken biryani once a week to government school students. He clarified that those who prefer vegetarian food may continue to eat vegetarian meals, while children who eat non-vegetarian food can have chicken biryani.

"In Tamil Nadu, educational revolution has always gone hand in hand with a nutritional revolution," he said, adding, "In that spirit, I personally harboured a desire and submitted a request to the Chief Minister to consider serving chicken biryani once a week to government school students," he said.

He noted that the proposal to provide chicken biryani to government school children is currently being evaluated and remains under active consideration of the government.

"Growing children need adequate protein. Eating chicken biryani will not corrupt or spoil them and the issue should not be politicised," he added.

"Kamarajar introduced the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Kalaignar Karunanidhi added eggs, MGR transformed it into the Nutritious Meal Programme, and Jayalalithaa expanded egg distribution throughout the week. Likewise, I have a wish to introduce chicken biryani once a week in government schools," he said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)