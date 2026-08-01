Woman kills grandmother for refusing to return certificates in Tamil Nadu

KARUR: A 26-year-old woman was arrested for murdering her 70-year-old grandmother and injuring her maternal aunt near Kulithalai in Karur on Friday.

The accused, M Sugitha of Periya Milaguparai in Tiruchy, allegedly stabbed the two because they refused to hand over her educational certificates, which they retained after she married against the family’s wishes.

According to police, C Pappammal of Mummatchi Reddipatti near Puthur and Chinnasami (85) have three sons, including C Rajasekar, and three daughters, including C Manjula and Rasathi. Rajasekar and Manjula were staying with their parents at Mummatchi Reddipatti.

On Wednesday, Chinnasami and Rajasekar had gone out for work. When Chinnasami returned home, he found Pappammal lying dead and Manjula critically injured with stab wounds.Nangavaram police registered a case and launched a probe during which it was found that Sugitha, Rasathi’s daughter, visited Pappammal’s house on Thursday.

Sugitha had married Moorthi of Tiruchy, against the family’s wishes six years ago. Since then, her certificates had remained at her grandmother’s house, police said.

When Pappammal refused to hand over the certificates and asked Sugitha to return to her mother, she stabbed her in the neck and throat with a screwdriver. Manjula was also stabbed while trying to rescue her mother.