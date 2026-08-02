70-year-old tea worker killed in wild jumbo attack near TN's Gudalur

NILGIRIS: A 70-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kariyasholai near a coffee estate in Nelakottai, on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as M Balasubramaniam, was a resident of Kodimaram 3rd Range under TANTEA. The incident occurred around 9 am at a TNT coffee estate under the Bitherkadu Forest Range in the Gudalur Forest Division.

Forest officials said, workers were plucking tea leaves despite heavy rain and dense mist when the elephant approached. Balasubramaniam, who was working in the estate, allegedly failed to notice the animal because of poor visibility caused by the mist.

Fellow workers noticed him and took him to the Government Hospital in Pandalur, where doctors declared him dead.

Gudalur Forest division officials handed over an interim compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim's family. Officials said surveillance has been intensified in the area and efforts are under way to drive the elephant back into the forest.

In a separate incident, a male leopard was found dead near Sims Park Reserve Forest in the Coonoor Forest Range on Saturday. Forest officials suspect the animal sustained fatal injuries during a territorial fight with another leopard.