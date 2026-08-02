Biography on Sanmar Group founder released

CHENNAI: The Sanmar Group on Saturday unveiled a biography of its founder, SNN Sankaralinga Iyer, one of South India’s pioneering industrialists whose entrepreneurial ventures helped shape the country’s industrial landscape in the pre-Independence era.

Titled Cementing Legacies: The Life of SNN Sankaralinga Iyer – A Pioneering Polymath, the book, authored by journalist K Balakumar, traces the life and legacy of the businessman, who is the great-grandfather of Sanmar Group chairman Vijay Sankar.

Sankaralinga Iyer founded several landmark enterprises, including Indo-Commercial Bank and The India Cements, at a time when institutional support for Indian entrepreneurs was limited. Drawing on his banking experience, he ventured into sectors such as salt, rubber, ink, cement and chemicals, reflecting his belief in India’s economic self-reliance. Among his notable achievements was leading The India Cements’ public issue—the first in independent India—which was oversubscribed.