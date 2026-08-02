Convict ward closure at CMCH leaves police guarding prisoners in general wards

COIMBATORE: Due to the ‘convict ward’ at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) being closed for renovation, police personnel are forced to monitor convicts who are admitted there in the general ward, among the public. Moreover, with no chairs or beds for the cops to rest, they lamented that the punishment the convicts get is often smaller compared to what they go through monitoring them round-the-clock in the hospital.

“We admit the convicts in some corner of the general ward and sit around to guard them day and night,” said one policeman stationed at the CMCH for guarding a prisoner.

For each prisoner, four police personnel are deployed — two will keep vigil, while two others rest until they switch back. However, there are no additional beds or chairs for them. Due to this, the police personnel said they often face severe physical and mental trauma.

“If nurses help out, we get a chair for a while and sleep sitting on it. We struggle for every basic amenity, including toilets, drinking water. Keeping prisoners in a general ward is very unsafe, and being put on monitoring duty feels like a punishment for us,” said another police personnel.