Four months on, Rs 32 crore Lalgudi bus stand still lies unused

TIRUCHY: Four months after the Rs 31.89-crore integrated bus stand at Lalgudi was inaugurated, the facility remains largely underutilised as nearly half of the around 140 TNSTC and private mofussil buses on the Tiruchy-Lalgudi route continue to bypass the terminus and pick up passengers from near the old bus stand or along the Tiruchy-Lalgudi highway. Though the new bus stand was a welcome infrastructure project, its located nearly four kilometres away from the town, which purportedly discourages people from using it.

K Raja, a resident of Lalgudi, said, “People have to spend extra on autorickshaw or town buses to reach the new bus stand. Naturally, many people prefer boarding buses from the old bus stop inside the town.”

According to TNSTC officials, buses were initially directed to operate exclusively through the new terminus after its inauguration. However, following representations from students, buses were allowed to enter the old bus stand area between 8 am and 9 am and between 4 pm and 5 pm to help students who found it difficult to travel to the new facility. Residents, however, alleged that many buses continue to stop there beyond the permitted timings, resulting in traffic congestion.

Bus drivers also allegedly avoid entering the new bus terminus to save time, as it is a large facility and takes longer to navigate. Instead, they stop on the highway and pick up passengers, making the new facility largely underutilised.

Commuters have also raised concern over the management of buses inside the new bus stand.