Madras HC directs private university to furnish Rs 3.3 crore bank guarantee

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Sai University, a self-financing institution for higher education, to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 3.29 crore for a period of six months in connection with an arbitration case filed by a catering service provider, Rassense Private Limited.

The order was issued by Justice K Kumaresh Babu on the arbitration application filed by the catering service provider following a dispute over default of payment invoice amount for the service it had rendered to the educational institution.

The judge also directed the applicant to comply with the provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and initiate arbitration proceedings within eight weeks.