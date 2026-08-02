Row as Minister prays at Tirupati holding draft Agriculture Budget

CHENNAI: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare R Vinoth offering prayers on Saturday at the Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, carrying alongside allegedly the draft Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 due for tabling in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 6, drew condemnation from various political parties and others.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian in a statement said the draft Agriculture Budget was an official government document and should not have been used for a religious ceremony. He said India is a secular country where matters of religion and personal faith should remain separate from government functions. Placing the draft budget at a temple goes against the Constitution, he added.

The minister’s claim that the prayers offered were towards the welfare of agriculture and farmers are unconvincing, Veerapandian said, urging the government to uphold secularism in official matters.