SC youth stabbed to death in Kodaikanal in fight over horse on loose, four booked

DINDIGUL: Four people have been booked under the SC/ST (PoA) Act after a Scheduled Caste youth was stabbed to death in Kodaikanal on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as V Ramar (28), a daily wager from Poombarai panchayat in Kodaikanal, working in farmland around the hills.

The police said on July 30, a group from a dominant community led by J Ragavendran alias Raghu came to Ramar’s house and told him that his horse was roaming on the road. Ramar along with his friend Prasanth reached the spot to take the horse back.

At the time, an argument broke out between Raghu and Ramar, and the former abused Ramar, hurled casteist slurs at him and attacked him and Prasanth with a knife.