Three held for sexual assault on 14-year-old girl in TN, search on for two

TIRUVARUR: Three men were arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl from a village near Tiruthuraipoondi in the district. A search is on for two other suspects.

According to the police, the crime came to light after the girl’s grandfather lodged a missing complaint with the Edaiyur police last month. During the investigation, the police found the girl with Vimalraj (20), a construction worker.

Based on the girl’s alleged statement, the Tiruthuraipoondi all-women police registered a case against Vimalraj and four others for separate incidents of sexual assault against her. The police arrested Vimalraj, Shankarayya, a driver, and Muthukumar (38), a temporary employee at the Tiruthuraipoondi GH, and remanded them. A search is on for Vijay (25), a private ambulance driver, and another suspect who are allegedly on the run.