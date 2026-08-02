TN CM Vijay, guv congratulate TN athletes

CHENNAI: Governor RV Arlekar and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday congratulated Indian athletes Raja Muthupandi, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. CM Vijay announced that the Tamil Nadu government would provide a cash incentive of `30 lakh to Praveen Chithravel and `20 lakh to Selva Prabhu.

Muthupandi won the silver medal in the men’s 65kg weightlifting event, and Chithravel Tiruvarur district and Prabhu of Madurai won winning the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s triple jump event. Arlekar noted it is India’s first-ever double podium finish in men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games and said their performance would inspire young athletes across the country.

Vijay said it was a matter of pride that two athletes from Tamil Nadu – Chithravel and Prabhu - had won medals in the same event. He added both athletes had trained in sports hostels run by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nad u, which showed the strength of the state’s sports training system.