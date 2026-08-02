TN Fact Check Unit name changed, Vijay fan club head is chief

CHENNAI: The TVK government has renamed the Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit as the Information Integrity Desk (IID) and put TVK’s social media head Guru, popularly known as Guru Thalaiva, founder of the Online Thalapathy Fans Club, in charge, official sources said.

Separately, TVK IT wing coordinator Dhivya has been appointed special officer of the social media desk under the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The IID’s mandate, according to sources, remains largely unchanged from its previous form which is identifying misinformation and manipulated content, verifying claims against official sources, publishing evidence-based fact checks, and containing panic before it spreads. Guru heads the unit with Prasanna as the IID lead and Sujitha as the public relations officer.

For anyone submitting a claim to be checked, the process runs on a Ticket-Based Tracking System where every request gets a unique ticket ID that follows it from the moment it’s received to the moment a fact check is published, logging the source of the claim, the fact-checker assigned, the department involved, the nodal officer contacted, and the department’s response to it.

“The mechanism has been introduced to ensure accountability, transparency, traceability and complete auditability,” sources said.