TN government to move SC on Monday over Cauvery water dispute: Minister Nirmalkumar

Every party, including the AIADMK, was given an opportunity to express its views before extending support to the resolution, he said, adding that agreeing to the resolution in the Assembly and opposing it outside was not correct.

Questioning the AIADMK's subsequent stand, he said the party later challenged the resolution before the High Court. He also criticised the DMK for filing a separate petition before the Supreme Court, alleging that multiple petitions on behalf of the same state would create confusion and weaken Tamil Nadu's legal position.

Kumar said the Chief Minister had, on Saturday, completed consultations with legal experts, including senior advocate Umapathy, who has been handling the Cauvery dispute for Tamil Nadu for several years, before deciding to move the Supreme Court.

He alleged that while the government's petition was being prepared, the DMK hurriedly filed its own petition later that evening.

Alleging a close political understanding between Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the DMK leadership, Kumar said Stalin's remark that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stands "isolated" was intended to undermine the interests of Tamil Nadu.

"This statement of Stalin proved the relationship between Shivakumar and the DMK leadership," he added.

The Minister also maintained that Karnataka's direction to release only 3,500 cusecs of water would not meet Tamil Nadu's requirements and reiterated that the state was entitled to receive its full allocation of water due from Karnataka.

He said the government would pursue a strong legal case to secure Tamil Nadu's rights while continuing efforts for an amicable resolution.