Will move SC on Monday to make Karnataka release water: Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu will move the Supreme Court on Monday against Karnataka for failing to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directions to release water to the state, Minister for Law C T R Nirmal Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, the minister said Karnataka had ignored the direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water from July 29. He said the state would seek the release of the directed quantum, equivalent to about 4.5 tmcft, besides an additional 17 tmcft that, according to Tamil Nadu’s flow calculations, remained due over the past three months.

Stating that the chief minister had approved legal action, Nirmal Kumar said the government would pursue the case until a permanent solution to the recurring Cauvery dispute is achieved.