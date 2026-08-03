12-year-old girl killed, four hurt in accident near TN's Attur

SALEM: A 12-year-old girl was killed and four of her family members were injured in a chain accident involving two motorcycles and a car near Veeraganur, close to Attur, on Saturday.

Police said, Jayakumar, a resident of Veeraganur, was riding a two-wheeler with his sister Vijayalakshmi and her three children. He was on the way to the Veeraganur Primary Health Centre after one of the children complained of ill health. While travelling, their two-wheeler reportedly collided with another motorcycle, causing all five occupants to lose balance and fall onto the road.

Police said a car travelling along the same stretch was unable to avoid the fallen victims and struck them. Thenmozhi (12), daughter of Vijayalakshmi, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Jayakumar, Vijayalakshmi and her two other children, Sengodi (9) and Sengathir (9), were seriously injured in the accident and were initially admitted to the Attur Government Hospital.

Owing to the severity of their injuries, Jayakumar and Sengodi were later referred to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, while the others continue to undergo treatment. The Veeraganur police have registered a case. Further probe is on.