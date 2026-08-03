After forest department's direction, barbed fence removed at Sirukundra tea estate

COIMBATORE: On the directions of Valparai Forest Range officials, the management of a tea estate at Sirukundra removed a barbed wire fence erected along its tea fields.

The action followed complaints from local residents and wildlife enthusiasts that the fence was blocking a traditional elephant pathway and could force the animals into human inhabited areas, increasing the risk of human-elephant conflict and even loss of human life. Valparai Forest Range Officer Suresh Krishna directed the estate management to remove the fence or face action.

Forest sources said Sirukundra is an important corridor connecting the estates falling in Manombolly range, and elephants have been using the route for generations.

"The estate had installed the fence to protect its tea crop. We warned the management that it could lead to negative human-elephant interactions and directed them to remove it. The fence has since been removed. We have also instructed them to remove the boundary stones, and the work will be completed soon," a forest official said.

Meanwhile, researchers from the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) raised concerns over steel crash barriers installed in certain places by the State Highways Department, saying they too are hindering elephant movement. They have urged the department to provide gaps in the barriers to enable elephants to move safely between estates and forest fragments.

"Although the barriers were installed to improve road safety, elephants are facing difficulties at specific locations such as the Injiparai-Kurangumudi Road and the Paralai-Old Valparai Road. Elephants are forced to climb over the barriers, while others stop near them.

The sight of stranded elephants often attracts large crowds of local residents and tourists, putting additional stress on the animals. If an elephant suddenly turns towards the crowd, it could pose a serious threat to human safety," said Ganesh Raghunathan, senior programme manager at NCF.