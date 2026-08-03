Chennai's Anna Salai elevated corridor on track for November launch

CHENNAI: The state highways department has completed around 70% of the four-lane elevated corridor on Anna Salai and is planning to open it by the end of November.

The 3.2-km project, touted as the country’s first elevated corridor to be built directly above an operational metro tunnel, is being built using prefabricated steel components.

As the flyover runs above the underground metro line, the engineering complexity has pushed up the project cost to `621 crore, making it costlier than a conventional highway project.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between Teynampet and Saidapet on Anna Salai from about 30 minutes to just five minutes. It will also ease congestion at seven major intersections – Eldams Road, SIET College Road, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar, CIT Nagar 1st Main Road (towards T Nagar), and Jones Road.

According to sources, around 1.9 km of the flyover has been completed, while 46 of the total 69 piers have been erected. The Teynampet-Saidapet metro tunnel runs 14 to 15 metres beneath Anna Salai.

To avoid disturbing the tunnel, the highways department drilled only up to a depth of seven metres from the road surface to lay the flyover’s foundations. Of the total 3.2-km stretch, 2.4 km passes directly above the metro tunnel, including a 460-metre stretch over the Teynampet and Nandanam metro stations. The remaining 655 metres is along the non-metro stretch.