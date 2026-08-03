DMK accuses TVK government of lack of transparency

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to Electricity and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar’s criticism of former chief minister M Karunanidhi over the Cauvery water dispute, DMK advocates wing joint secretary I Paranthaman on Sunday accused the TVK government of lacking transparency in handling the issue.

He also questioned the transfer of the water resources secretary at a time when the Cauvery dispute was at a critical stage.

Paranthaman demanded that the government answer three questions within 24 hours: what are the steps taken to constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the Mekedatu dam dispute, as resolved by the Tamil Nadu Assembly; what were the decisions taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday regarding the Cauvery issue; and what were the reasons for the lack of an official announcement about the CM’s proposed visit to Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters, Paranthaman said all previous CMs of Tamil Nadu had convened all-party meetings before taking major decisions on the Cauvery issue.

Referring to Nirmal Kumar’s remark that an all-party meeting could not be convened in the absence of consensus, he said differences of opinion among political parties were natural.