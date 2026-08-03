Five boat disasters reignite demand for insurance cover for fishing vessels in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Five recent boat disasters including two deaths off the Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour in Thoothukudi have raised concerns about the fitness of vessels and the non-availability of insurance schemes for vessels lost at sea.

Mechanised gill-net fishing vessels go for multi-day deep-sea fishing and they predominantly catch tunas, while the country boat fishermen catch murrells.

Sources say a gill netter mechanised fishing vessel of a fisher Pavul sank in the sea on July 8 after being hit by a bottom trawl 20 nautical miles (NM) off the Tharuvaikulam shore, while another mechanised vessel of Jeyasingh sank near the shore on July 18 due to exterior damage.

Also, another vessel owned by Sundar sank following a fire following a cylinder burst, 100 NM off the coast on July 25. A country craft drowned after water gushed into it near Punnakayal on August 1. Meanwhile, a boat tragedy at the Tharuvaikulam coast on July 26 left two minors dead, added sources.

Fishermen said that there was no warning about the gusts along the Gulf of Mannar. One of the aggrieved vessel owners, whose vessel sank near the Thoothukudi fishing harbour, told TNIE that the district administration and fisheries department did not take any step to retrieve the vessel that was worth more than `40 lakh and had fishnets worth `20 lakh.