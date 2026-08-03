Five killed as car rams parked lorry in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary water tanker lorry on the Pollachi-Udumalpet Road in Coimbatore on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kanagaraj E (42), his wife Boomamaheshwari K (42), their daughters, Aarthi K (24) and Namrutha K (21), all residents of MLA Street at Kurumbapalayam near Madukkarai, and their neighbour, Ramu A (38) of Madukkarai, who was driving the car.

Police sources said the incident occurred when Kanagaraj’s family and Ramu were heading towards Pollachi through the Pollachi-Udumalpet NH stretch. Around 1.30 pm, their speeding car crashed into the rear of the lorry, which had been parked along the roadside near Nallampalli Pirivu to water plants. All five occupants died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Gomangalam police recovered the bodies and sent them to Pollachi Government Hospital for postmortem. A police officer said the family might have been on their way back home after visiting the Murugan temple in Palani as pooja items were found inside the car and Kanagaraj had tonsured his head.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 106(1) and 281 and further probe is under way.