Madras High Court grants bail to Vilathikulam DMK MLA Markandayan over speech against TN CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to DMK MLA GV Markandayan, who was arrested over alleged derogatory and intimidatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief while allowing the MLA's bail petition, subject to the condition that he file an undertaking before the jurisdictional judicial magistrate stating that he would not indulge in such acts in future. The court also directed him to report to the District Crime Branch (DCB) police in Thoothukudi daily for two weeks.

However, the judge exempted the MLA, who represents the Vilathikulam Assembly constituency, from reporting to the police during the forthcoming Assembly session.

The High Court granted regular bail after the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thoothukudi, had dismissed his bail plea on Thursday.

Earlier, Markandayan had filed a petition seeking to quash the remand order passed by the jurisdictional judicial magistrate and had also sought bail. The High Court had reserved its orders on that petition. Meanwhile, he filed a separate regular bail petition.