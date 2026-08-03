Mettur water delay pushes crop insurance coverage in delta districts

THANJAVUR: The crop insurance coverage during the Kuruvai season in the four Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai increased this year compared to last year as there is uncertainty of water release from Mettur Dam and apprehension of crop failure.

The awareness created among the farmers about the compensation for the prevented sowing clause is also cited as another reason.

As the water was not released from Mettur dam on the stipulated date of June 12, only those farmers who got agriculture electricity connections cultivated Kuruvai paddy this year using the ground water.

Hence the total area under Kuruvai paddy cultivation in the four districts has come down from 1.86 lakh hectares in 2025 to 1.37 lakh hectares in 2026. However the crop insurance coverage of Kuruvai crop has increased this year compared to last year.

During the 2025 Kuruvai season a total of 88,120 hectares was covered under the crop insurance in the four districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

However, this year the crop insurance coverage increased to 1.41 lakh hectares. Of the four districts, Tiruvarur saw a steep increase from 35,690 hectares in 2025 to 64,570 hectares this year.